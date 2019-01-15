Public react with shock to Burnley Wood murder

Residents have reacted with shock to the news that a woman had been murdered at her home in Burnley Wood.



Police confirmed they had launched a murder investigation and were still searching for the suspected killer this morning.

The scene in Marlborough Street

Specialist crime scene officers could be seen going in and out of the house in Marlborough Street this morning while a tent was erected outside the front door.

Neighbours living nearby said police officers began knocking on their doors around 8pm last night. An upstairs window at the house had been smashed.

Staff at Whitfords Caravan Centre, which is directly behind Marlborough Street, said police had asked to look at the business's CCTV.

One neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said: "The area has really gone downhill in recent years. It used to be nice but there are some rough people living around here now. It's terrible to hear what happened. I feel very sorry for anyone affected."

Police earlier confirmed they were called by the ambulance service at 7-13pm yesterday after the body of a woman had been found at an address in Marlborough Street.



The 40-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her death is currently being treated as suspicious and enquiries are ongoing.