The meeting will be held this Thursday (June 23rd) at Greenbrook Methodist Church and will focus on the problem of speeding cars on Lowerhouse Lane.

Although a 20mph zone, motorists are spotted breaking the limit on this stretch of road on a regular basis.

The meeting will be hosted by Coun. Gail Barton who said the issue had been raised to her ‘time and time again’ by concerned residents in the area.

Coun. Barton said: “The aim of the meeting is to identify the problem, build up a picture and look at the ways it can be tackled working with Lancashire Police and also the Lancashire Road Safety Partnership.”