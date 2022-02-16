Arrests made after £5k worth of stolen guttering and two stolen cars recovered in Lancashire

A theft from an address in Blackburn was reported to the police at around 12.30pm on Tuesday, February 16.

Officers from the Tactical Operations team (Tac Ops) stopped a vehicle in Nelson after "some good proactive police work".

Around £5k worth of guttering was recovered and two men from Bradford were arrested on suspicion of theft.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were later released under investigation while enquiries continued.

A car using cloned number plates was caught driving on the M6 southbound at around the same time.

The Hyundai i30 was safely brought to a stop on the M61, where it was confirmed the car had been stolen from an address in Greater Manchester.

Four men were arrested after a vehicle carrying £5k worth of stolen guttering and two stolen cars were seized in Lancashire.

Detectives said enquiries were continuing.

On Wednesday morning (February 16), the Tac Ops team stopped a stolen BMW X5 in the Nelson area.

Two men were subsequently arrested on suspicion of theft.

"You’ll be seeing loads more stories like this over the coming weeks as we continue to #TakeTheFighTtoCriminals," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.