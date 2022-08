The Doosan DX27z mini-digger was stolen in the Roman Road area overnight between August 4 and 5.

Detectives investigating the theft on Friday subsequently found the mini-digger after a tracker installed on the vehicle was activated.

Lancashire Police said enquiries were ongoing to identify the offenders.

A mini-digger "worth 30k" was recovered by police after being stolen Darwen (Credit: Lancashire Police)