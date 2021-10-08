Prolific shoplifter who 'plagued many small businesses' in Accrington town centre jailed
A 20-year-old man has been jailed after "ripping the life, blood and soul" from businesses in Accrington town centre.
Jordan Monks, 20, attended Preston Crown Court on Thursday, October 7.
He attended to answer allegations regarding several drug offences, grievous bodily harm and numerous shoplifting offences within the Hyndburn area.
After reviewing all the evidence, along with a guilty plea, the judge sentenced Monks to 31 months in prison.
Following the sentencing, a spokesman from the Accrington town centre policing team said: "Monks plagued many small businesses within Accrington Town Centre with his persistent offending, ripping the life, blood and soul from the town centre businesses.
"On one occasion, Monks pushed over a female member of staff, causing her a serious injury which needed hospital treatment.
"The officer has welcomed the lengthy jail sentence imposed by the courts."
