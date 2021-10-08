Jordan Monks, 20, attended Preston Crown Court on Thursday, October 7.

He attended to answer allegations regarding several drug offences, grievous bodily harm and numerous shoplifting offences within the Hyndburn area.

After reviewing all the evidence, along with a guilty plea, the judge sentenced Monks to 31 months in prison.

Jordan Monks (pictured) appeared at Preston Crown Court on October 7. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Following the sentencing, a spokesman from the Accrington town centre policing team said: "Monks plagued many small businesses within Accrington Town Centre with his persistent offending, ripping the life, blood and soul from the town centre businesses.

"On one occasion, Monks pushed over a female member of staff, causing her a serious injury which needed hospital treatment.

"The officer has welcomed the lengthy jail sentence imposed by the courts."