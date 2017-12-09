Prolific Burnley meat thief steals £400-worth of goods from M&S

A prolific shoplifter pinched meat worth almost £400 from Marks and Spencer in Burnley, a court heard.

Amanda Kerr had a "terrible record" for theft but her offending seemed to be decreasing, the town's magistrates were told.

Kerr (37) of Conway Grove in Burnley, admitted two counts of theft of meat to the tune of £256.80 on September 25th and meat worth £126 on October 16th. She was given six weeks in jail, suspended for a year, which the justices said was due to the persistence of her offending.

Mr Mark Williams, defending, said: "I appreciate she has a terrible record. That is an aggravating feature in this case. I have to say that I think the offending is slowing."