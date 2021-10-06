Police said a number of houses were burgled across Blackburn and Burnley in January 2021.

The suspect burgled the houses in the early evening, stealing jewellery and personal possessions.

CCTV footage recovered following a "complex police investigation" showed John Walker in the vicinity of the offences.

John Walker (pictured) was sentenced to eight years in prison following a spate of burglaries in Burnley and Blackburn. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The 30-year-old, who has numerous previous convictions for domestic burglaries, fled to Lancashire from Merseyside after being recalled to prison on a previous sentence for burglary.

He was eventually located and arrested for the burglaries.

Walker, of Marton Green, Liverpool, was later charged and on September 24 he appeared at Preston Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to five house burglaries.

He was sentenced to eight years in prison.

DC Andy Lever, of East Target Team, said: "Walker is a prolific house burglar who has numerous previous convictions for burgling peoples homes.

"He committed these latest offences over a one week period in January 2021, leaving a trail of misery behind him.

"One of his victims was a doctor working long shifts on a COVID ward in hospital at the time he burgled her address.

"This sentence will see him removed from the streets of east Lancashire and undoubtedly prevent further victims."

