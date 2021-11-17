Prison sentence for Pendle man charged with intent to supply cocaine

Officers from the Pendle Task force had cause to stop and search Matthew Lamb under the Misuse of Drugs Act, after he was seen parked up in a vehicle in the area of Victory Park in Barnoldswick on October 30th.

Lamb was found in possession of wraps of cocaine and he was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cocaine.

A search of Lamb's home address in Basil Street, Colne, revealed further cocaine along with items linked to the supply of class A drugs.

Matthew Lamb, who was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cocaine, was sentenced at Burnley Crown Court to 30 months imprisonment.

A mobile phone, which was seized from Lamb, was examined by the police which contained messages indicative of drugs supply.