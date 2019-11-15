Primary school teacher threw glass in Burnley bar

A primary school teacher threw a glass and knocked a woman’s teeth out, after an altercation in a Burnley bar, a court heard.

Emily Broadbent left victim Emma Ives needing dental surgery and treatment to the tune of more than £5,000 following the early hours trouble at Smackwater Jacks.

The town’s magistrates’ court was told how 24-year-old Broadbent owned up to the police immediately after the assault, which was caught on CCTV and lasted just seconds.

The defendant, who trembled and fought back tears at the hearing, was told by a district judge she wouldn’t be going to prison.

Prosecutor Mr Carl Gaffney told the court two women could be seen to have an altercation. They threw drinks on each other and Broadbent threw a glass in the aggrieved’s direction as she walked away.

Mr Gaffney said the incident lasted for four or five seconds. He continued: "The ramifications for the aggrieved are significant. She lost two teeth and has undergone an horrendous amount of dental treatment and care, including operations and the like.

"Her bills thus far are in excess of £5,000, which she is funding herself. She has had to arrange a monthly repayment plan to pay the dentist for the work that he has done.”

Mr Ben Leech (defending) said Broadbent had made full and frank admissions and fully accepted she was responsible for the actions, plus the dental costs and also some compensation.

He told the hearing: "She immediately indicated she would want to pay that back as swiftly as possible. She is a primary school teacher. The implications will be significant for her.”

District Judge James Clarke said of Broadbent, who was of previous good character,: "There is no question of me sending this woman to prison at all. It’s accepted it’s a highly reckless act within a short period of time. There doesn’t appear to be any criminality in your character.”

Broadbent, of Melbury Grove, Birmingham, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm on May 12th. She will be sentenced next week.