Preston Crown Court judge jails Colne man for vicious attack on two women
Dilnawaz Hussain struck one of his victims with a monkey wrench, then punched and kicked the other woman to the ground.
When she was on the floor, he picked up a sound bar and used that as a weapon to hit her. Hussain was wearing a balaclava when he forced his way through a gate into the rear yard of the house in Colne, near his own home.
There had been a matter involving him and the householder previously which had resulted in Hussain being arrested.
The victims were attending a gathering at the house when Hussain forced his way into the back yard and launched the unprovoked assault at around 10-30pm on August 11th last year.
The woman who Hussain hit with the monkey wrench, suffered serious injuries to her face and head. His other victim sustained injuries to her forehead, face, and arms.
Hussain (28) of Duke Street, Colne, pleaded guilty to section 18 wounding with intent, attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm with intent, and intimidating a witness.
At Preston Crown Court last week, Hussain was jailed for 11 years and 10 months. The judge deemed Hussain as a dangerous offender and imposed a five-year extended licence period.
DC Natalie Swindells of Burnley CID, said: “This was a violent assault in which Hussain was armed with a weapon. It was unprovoked and two innocent women suffered injuries.
“We will not tolerate violence and will thoroughly investigate assaults so that violent offenders face justice.”