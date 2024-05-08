Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dilnawaz Hussain struck one of his victims with a monkey wrench, then punched and kicked the other woman to the ground.

When she was on the floor, he picked up a sound bar and used that as a weapon to hit her. Hussain was wearing a balaclava when he forced his way through a gate into the rear yard of the house in Colne, near his own home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There had been a matter involving him and the householder previously which had resulted in Hussain being arrested.

Dilnawaz Hussain has been jailed following an investigation by Lancashire Police

The victims were attending a gathering at the house when Hussain forced his way into the back yard and launched the unprovoked assault at around 10-30pm on August 11th last year.

The woman who Hussain hit with the monkey wrench, suffered serious injuries to her face and head. His other victim sustained injuries to her forehead, face, and arms.

Hussain (28) of Duke Street, Colne, pleaded guilty to section 18 wounding with intent, attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm with intent, and intimidating a witness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dilnawaz Hussain of Duke Street, Colne, pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court to section 18 wounding with intent, attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm with intent, and intimidating a witness

At Preston Crown Court last week, Hussain was jailed for 11 years and 10 months. The judge deemed Hussain as a dangerous offender and imposed a five-year extended licence period.

DC Natalie Swindells of Burnley CID, said: “This was a violent assault in which Hussain was armed with a weapon. It was unprovoked and two innocent women suffered injuries.