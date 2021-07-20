Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of child sex offences

Everton say they have suspended a first-team player after police arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of child sex offences

The player was arrested last Friday and interviewed by police before he was released on bail.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: "Officers arrested a man on Friday, July 16 on suspicion of child sex offences. He is on police bail pending further inquiries."

The footballer has been suspended by his club as GMP’s major incident team continue to investigate.

This morning (Tuesday, July 20), Everton confirmed it has suspended a first-team player pending a police investigation.