Potentially deadly weapons seized by police in Pendle

Two potentially lethal weapons have been taken off the streets of Pendle after a crossbow and airgun were seized by police in seperate incidents.

The two weapons were confiscated by police on Tuesday after concerns were raised by members of the public.

The crossbow and cannabis

Pendle Police's Team 1 seized the airgun, which looked alarmingly like a real handgun, from a car after receiving reports a man had been threatened with it.

A police spokesman said: "We received a call saying that a man had pointed what he believed to be a gun at him. Using a bit of intuition and local knowledge, officers located the vehicle that the man was driving and subsequently stopped it.

"A search of the car found an air pistol located within the fabric of one of the seats along with a balaclava. Genuine pistol or not, the weapon is as close to genuine-looking as it gets, and to carry one in these circumstances is inexcusable."

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, officers also seized a crossbow, bolts, a hock stick and cannabis from a car in Nelson.