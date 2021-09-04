Police warning after youth spotted on roof of Burnley Market Hall

A spokesman for Burnley police said: "We are getting more and more reports of kids running and climbing on roofs in and around the town centre of Burnley.

"There is not just the risk of falling off but other factors to think about. How much damage is being caused to peoples' property?

"How many emergency services are being called? Is it the police, fire service or even an ambulance?

Police have issued an warning about the dangers of climbing onto roofs after this youth was captured on top of Burnley Market Hall.

"We don't want to be knocking on your door telling you that your child has fallen from a roof.