Police warning after youth spotted on roof of Burnley Market Hall
This startling image of a youth on top of the roof of Burnley Market Hall has prompted police to issues a stern warning to young people and parents about the potential dangers.
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 11:26 am
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 11:28 am
A spokesman for Burnley police said: "We are getting more and more reports of kids running and climbing on roofs in and around the town centre of Burnley.
"There is not just the risk of falling off but other factors to think about. How much damage is being caused to peoples' property?
"How many emergency services are being called? Is it the police, fire service or even an ambulance?
"We don't want to be knocking on your door telling you that your child has fallen from a roof.
"Think about the dangers."