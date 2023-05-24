Police warning after two men apprehended selling fake goods in Burnley town centre
Police have sent out a warning to the public after two males were apprehended in Burnley town centre attempting to sell counterfeit goods.
By Sue Plunkett
Officers stopped the duo after receiving reports of them selling fake goods in pubs in and around the St James Street area.
The two men were stopped and their details have been passed to Burnley Council to enforce under the Public Spaces Protection Order.
A spokesman for Burnley Police said: “Please be mindful that people who try and sell goods may not be legitimate sellers.”