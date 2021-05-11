Police warning after shoppers complain about speeding e-scooter riders in Burnley town centre

The culprits, who been whizzing around Charter Walk and the surrounding areas of the town centre, have been warned that using a powered transporter on a public road, pavement or other prohibited space is commiting a criminal offence and can be prosecuted.

A spokesman for the Burnley town centre team said: "Some of the potential offences commited can include driving without a valid licence and driving without insurance.

"The penalty for driving without insurance is a fine of £300 and up to six points on your driving licenced if you have one. Your e-scooter may also be seized under section 165 of the Road Traffic Act for being used without insurance.

Electric scooter riders in Burnley town centre have been warned they could be breaking the law

"If you are using an e-scooter in public in an anti-social manner, you can also risk the e-scooter being seized under section 59 of the Police Reform Act.

"A privately owned e-scooter can only legally be used on private land and with the permission of the land owner.