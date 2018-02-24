Police warn public to stay away from wanted man

Police are hunting a man in connection with a violent break-in and assault.

Craig Whyte (36) is being sought in relation to an incident on January 27th where two offenders used violence to gain entry to a property in Nelson.

Two people were then assaulted, one suffering serious injuries.

PC Hannah Bibby of Colne Police, said: “If you see Whyte or know of his whereabouts, please do not approach him and contact police.

“We’d also urge Whyte, if he sees this appeal, to speak to us in relation to this incident.”

It is believed that Whyte has links to Nelson, Hapton, Burnley and Colne.

Police can be contacted on 101 quoting crime reference EG1800681.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.