Describing the problem as a ‘long standing issue of dangerous parking’ around St Peter’s C of E Primary School Burnley Police took to social media to issue the appeal for motorists to think about where they park, saying: “ Drivers are not only putting their own children at risk but other children and members of the public too.

"We appreciate that this is a difficult area for parking, however, there are residential streets and Sainsburys that are less than a five minute walk from the school where you are able to park safely.

Police have issued a warning to drivers collecting children from a Burnley primary school they are putting their own children's lives at risks by parking dangerously