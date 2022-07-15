Police warn parents they are putting their own children's lives at risk by parking dangerously outside Burnley primary school

Police have appealed for parents to park safely and considerately when picking their children up from a Burnley school.

By Sue Plunkett
Friday, 15th July 2022, 4:19 pm
Describing the problem as a ‘long standing issue of dangerous parking’ around St Peter’s C of E Primary School Burnley Police took to social media to issue the appeal for motorists to think about where they park, saying: “ Drivers are not only putting their own children at risk but other children and members of the public too.

"We appreciate that this is a difficult area for parking, however, there are residential streets and Sainsburys that are less than a five minute walk from the school where you are able to park safely.

Police have issued a warning to drivers collecting children from a Burnley primary school they are putting their own children's lives at risks by parking dangerously

"If there is a specific reason as to why you cannot park in these locations and walk your children down to school then please contact the school directly.”