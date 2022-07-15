Describing the problem as a ‘long standing issue of dangerous parking’ around St Peter’s C of E Primary School Burnley Police took to social media to issue the appeal for motorists to think about where they park, saying: “ Drivers are not only putting their own children at risk but other children and members of the public too.
"We appreciate that this is a difficult area for parking, however, there are residential streets and Sainsburys that are less than a five minute walk from the school where you are able to park safely.
"If there is a specific reason as to why you cannot park in these locations and walk your children down to school then please contact the school directly.”