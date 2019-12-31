Police warn children not to ride bicycles in a dangerous manner around Burnley town centre

Police in Burnley are warning parents that bicycles may be confiscated if children continue to ride them in a dangerous around the town centre.

Police issued the warning following numerous reports and incidents in and around Burnley town centre over the last few months where large groups of children have been cycling on the pedestrian zone without reasonable consideration for others.

A police spokesman said: "Not only is this dangerous to other members of the public who have to move out of their way, they are also committing offences by doing this.

"Officers from Burnley will be on patrol in the town centre and engaging with these children. If they are witnessed riding the cycles in a manner likely to cause alarm, harassment or distress then they may face their cycle being taken from them and further action taken in relation to their activities."