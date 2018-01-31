Police want to speak to Burnley man over hot drink assault

Police have named a man they want to speak to after a woman was assaulted in Burnley last month.

Police want to speak to Darren Bell (43) in connection to an incident on Friday December 29th when a woman had a hot drink thrown in her face and her mobile phone smashed.

Darren Bell

Sgt Gary Hennighan from Burnley Police said: “If you have seen or know where Darren Bell is, please get in contact with us as soon as possible.

“I would also urge Bell, if he sees this appeal, to attend his local police station as it is only a matter of time before we find him.”

Bell is described as around 5ft 5in., of slim build with short dark brown hair, a scar on his upper left cheek and a tattoo of ‘Shy Guy’ on his neck.

He has links to Burnley and may be sleeping in his car, a Volkswagen Passat.

Anyone with information can call 01282 472124 or if they fail to get an answer, 101, quoting incident reference 968 of December 29th.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.