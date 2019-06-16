Police want to reunite owners with items stolen from cars in Burnley

Police in Burnley have released images of goods they believe have been stolen from cars in the town.

Police arrested a man at 4-25am this morning on Reedley Road on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle.

Headphones

He was found in possession of a number of items but the attached photographs are some of the more identifiable items.

A police spokesman said: "If you live in the Daneshouse, Briercliffe and Reedley areas of Burnley can you please check your vehicles and see whether you have been targeted.

"Can we ask that anybody with CCTV cameras check their footage from overnight and make contact if they have any relevant footage or if you believe any of the items are yours. Proof of ownership will be required and can be discussed."

The log number is 0264 of 16/06/2019.

Mobile