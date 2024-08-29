Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Football supporters are being urged not to let passion spill over into trouble ahead of this weekend’s East Lancashire derby between local rivals Burnley and Blackburn Rovers.

Burnley FC host Blackburn Rovers at Turf Moor on Saturday (kick-off 12-30pm) in a much-anticipated fixture.

The games in 2022 and 2023 were the first in recent times in which away supporters were free to make their way to the stadium independently. That will remain the case this time around.

Due to limited parking facilities in the proximity of Turf Moor and for the convenience of their supporters, Blackburn Rovers have encouraged their supporters attending the fixture to take advantage of their away travel service.

Turf Moor

There is no designated away fans pub, so any Blackburn Rovers fans turning up early in Burnley town centre will be directed to the ground in time for turnstiles opening at 11am.

Police want to reassure residents and fans that there is a significant police operation taking place across East Lancashire, specialist officers, police dogs, the mounted section, investigation teams, and aerial support are all in operation. This will be overseen by a command structure with experience of policing this fixture.

A spokesman said: “We will continue working with both clubs, the North West Ambulance Service, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, The English Football League, British Transport Police (BTP) and local authorities up to and on the day of the fixture.

“To police this fixture, retain our responding and investigative functions, we have cancelled rest days to boost officer and staff numbers.

“Sadly, we know that some will let their passion spill over and others may be intent on causing disorder with no regard to both sets of supporters or the local community. For those individuals we would want to remind them that our officers will all be wearing body worn video cameras, we have access to the football stadium, town centre and private close circuit television systems and where appropriate these will be reviewed as part of the investigation element of this operation.

“Anybody intent on committing offences, whether inside or away from the stadium, should expect to be arrested on the day or await a knock on the door from our officers. With this in mind, we would urge only fans with tickets to turn up to the stadium.”

As well as a significant police presence in Burnley, police will have resources across the rest of East Lancashire, including Blackburn, Darwen, Hyndburn, the Ribble Valley, Pendle and Rossendale.

BTP colleagues will also have resources on the rail networks supporting the safe travel of rail users and fans travelling to and from the fixture.

Supt Melita Worswick, Gold Command for the fixture, said: “We know this is a significant occasion in the East Lancashire footballing calendar and the game that both sets of supporters look forward to the most.

“I know that the overwhelming majority of fans want to passionately support their team and hopefully leave with the local bragging rights. I would just ask that people enjoy the atmosphere without letting their passions overspill into disorderly behaviour.

“With the game once again being broadcast live on Sky Sports both sets of supporters will also be representing their clubs and East Lancashire football on the national stage. Please don’t be the person that lets your club down.”