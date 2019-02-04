Police urge public not to approach wanted man who has links to Burnley

Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a man wanted for a number of offences in the Burnley area.

Officers want to speak to Daniel Anderson (44) in connection with an assault, threats to commit damage, breach of a non-molestation order and an offence of malicious communications.

It relates to an incident on Friday, December 28th, at an address in Burnley, where a woman was assaulted in her home, before having her phone stolen.

Sgt Mick Aspden, of Blackburn Police, said: “We are asking for the public’s help locating Anderson, and would ask anybody who knows where he may be not to approach him but to contact us as soon as possible.”

He is described as white, around 6ft tall, of slim build, with short, dark-brown hair and blue eyes.

His last known address was in the Warwick area, but he has links to Padiham and Burnley.

Anybody with information can email forcecontrolroom@lancashire.pnn.police.uk, quoting log number 315 of December 28th 2018.