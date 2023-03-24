News you can trust since 1877
Police to arrest anyone who enters this Burnley property

Police have shut down a Burnley property.

By Laura Longworth
Published 24th Mar 2023, 09:24 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 09:35 GMT

Officers obtained an Anti-Social Behaviour Closure Order from the courts yesterday for 21 Pine Street as part of a crackdown on anti-social behaviour. This means anyone who enters the address for the next three months will be arrested.

PC Katy Glegg said: “We have spent the last few weeks working closely with our partners at the Local Authority, gathering information from the community around the activities at the address, which were causing significant disruption and upset to other residents.

"We would like to thank everyone that has contributed and we hope that this demonstrates our commitment to addressing anti-social behaviour.”

If you need to report anti-social behaviour please call 101 or you can report online - https://orlo.uk/T0I6i

21 Pine Street, Burnley.
