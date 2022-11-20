Police take nearly 100 knives including two machetes out of Burnley Town Centre
Police have taken nearly 100 knives including two machetes off the streets.
By Laura Longworth
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Officers emptied a knife bin outside Calico Housing, Burnley Town Centre, today as part of Op Sceptre Week.
Some 87 kitchen knives, two machetes and 10 lock knives were surrendered.
There are a number of weapons that are illegal to posses anywhere, whether in your own home or in public under the Offensive Weapons Act 2019. To find out which types of weapons are covered by this act, visit the National Business Crime Centre website.