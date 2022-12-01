Police stop around 100 motorists in Colne drink-drive crackdown and seize two uninsured vehicles
Police have been cracking down on dangerous driving in Colne.
By Laura Longworth
11 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
1st Dec 2022, 11:45am
The neighbourhood policing team conducted road side checks in Keighley Road last night as part of its drink-drive campaign.
Officers stopped around 100 vehicles, two of which were seized for being uninsured. They also breathalysed more than 20 motorists and reported three for driving offences.