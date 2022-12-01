News you can trust since 1877
Police stop around 100 motorists in Colne drink-drive crackdown and seize two uninsured vehicles

Police have been cracking down on dangerous driving in Colne.

By Laura Longworth
11 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Dec 2022, 11:45am

The neighbourhood policing team conducted road side checks in Keighley Road last night as part of its drink-drive campaign.

Officers stopped around 100 vehicles, two of which were seized for being uninsured. They also breathalysed more than 20 motorists and reported three for driving offences.

Police seizing two uninsured vehicles in Keighley Road, Colne.