Police still pursuing 'Burnley's most wanted' burglar

Burnley's 'most wanted burglar' is still being sought by police.



Kevin King Yates (25) is wanted following a string of burglaries since November across East Lancashire, as well as threats of violence, cars being stolen, dangerous driving and failing to stop offences.

Despite a previous appeal police put out in December, King Yates is still outstanding but police say they are determined to find him.

Det. Insp Martin Melvin, of Burnley Police said: "We know he is desperate to avoid capture and so we would urge the public not to approach him but to call the police instead.

"He’s described as white, around 6ft, of medium build with a bald head. He is known to have various tattoos including a pair of boxing gloves on his neck, ‘Samantha’ on the side of his leg as well as ‘loyalty’ and ‘family’ written on the side of his hands.

"Aside from Burnley, he also has links to Accrington, Morecambe and Lancaster.

"If you want to speak to us about previous sightings of King Yates, please call 01282 472123 or if you fail to get an answer, 101. If you want to tell us where he is at this moment in time, please call 999."