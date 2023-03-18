Police step up patrols after spate of car fires in Nelson street
Police are appealing for information after a number of cars were deliberately set on fire in Nelson.
In the latest incident a Ford C-Max was set alight on Charles Street in the early hours of Friday morning.
On the same street, at around 12.15am last night, two other cars, a red Volvo and a silver BMW, were set alight. The recent incidents follow a spate of cars being set on fire in the same area in the autumn of last year.
An investigation is underway, and police are appealing for witnesses. No arrests have been made at this stage.
Det Insp Mark Saunders, of East CID, said: “I appreciate these incidents will be of concern to people living in the area and we have increased our patrols in and around Charles Street.
“I would appeal to anyone who has seen anything suspicious in the area, in particular over the last few days, to come forward, or anyone who has CCTV, dashcam or Ring doorbell footage which might help.”
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 0152 of March 18 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.