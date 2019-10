Police in Nelson have shut down a cannabis farm following a raid at a house in the town.

A specialist task force executed a warrant at the house yesterday when they discovered a horde of cannabis plants and growing equipment.

Shut down

A police spokesman said: "The Task Force will not tolerate the supply of drugs in Pendle. If people are involved in this kind of activity then they will be the focus of our enquiries.

"Today a large cannabis cultivation has been located on a street in Nelson."