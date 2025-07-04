Police have seized thousands of pounds worth of drugs, cash, and phones during a stop and search in Brierfield.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

A police spokesperson said: “If you suspect, or know, anyone who is dealing drugs in Pendle, please tell us, anonymously if you wish, and we will look to take action, via Crimestoppers. When you contact Crimestoppers, your anonymity is guaranteed, whether you choose to contact them on 0800 555 111 or by using their simple anonymous online form: https://orlo.uk/gdRiB