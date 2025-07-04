Police seize thousands of pounds worth of drugs, cash and phones during stop and search in Brierfield

By Laura Longworth
Published 4th Jul 2025, 14:32 BST
Police have seized thousands of pounds worth of drugs, cash, and phones during a stop and search in Brierfield.

Officers from the Operation Prosper Team Neighrbourhood Policing Team stopped a vehicle, detained it and the driver, and found drugs, cash, and phones.

A further house search located a substantial amount more and police arrested a male for possession with intent to supply Class A and B substances.

A police spokesperson said: “If you suspect, or know, anyone who is dealing drugs in Pendle, please tell us, anonymously if you wish, and we will look to take action, via Crimestoppers. When you contact Crimestoppers, your anonymity is guaranteed, whether you choose to contact them on 0800 555 111 or by using their simple anonymous online form: https://orlo.uk/gdRiB

