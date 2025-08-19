A police crackdown in illegal activities in Pendle has resulted in several arrests.

The Prosper team and Pendle NPT joined forces with Immigration, Trading Standards and Pendle Council to target car washes, barber shops and convenience stores in Nelson suspected of breaking the law.

The main real focus was on checking the integrity of the locations in respect of the employment status of those present and sales of illicit tobacco, cigarettes and vapes. As a result of the operation officers attended four car washes, four barber shops and six shops.

Police have seized a 'significant' amount of illicit tobacco and vapes and cigarettes at shops in Nelson and Colne

A spokesman for Nelson Police said: “We encountered illegal working at car washes in Brierfield where two persons were arrested. We also had an illegal worker at one of the barber shops in Nelson. There were some significant seizures of illicit tobacco, vapes and cigarettes at two shops in Nelson and one shop in Colne which will all be subject to further investigation.

“This positive action was taken on the back of information provided by you, the communities of Pendle. We wanted to tell you about it because we want you to know that we do listen to what you say, and we do act on it. We will continue to work with partners to ensure that all forms of criminality are dealt with robustly and those who are engaging in it do not benefit.”

If you have any concerns in your community you can report this by calling 101 or calling Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111. To find out more about what Lancashire Police are doing to tackle crime in your area and keep you safe sign up to Lancashire Talking here: https://orlo.uk/4Y77x #YouSaidWeDid