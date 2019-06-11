Police seize large quantity of cannabis plants in Nelson house raid

A massive cannabis farm has been uncovered at a house in Nelson this morning.

Police executed a warrant and discovered the plants located over two floors of the property.

Two people have been arrested and are helping police with their enquiries.

A spokesman for Nelson, Brierfield and Barrowford Police said: "Today the local neighbourhood teams, with the well-appreciated assistance from Tac Ops and Immediate Response have executed a warrant at an address in Nelson.

"A large cannabis set up was located over two floors of the property. This has been a fantastic result, which has been achieved with officers from across Lancashire in the prevention of illegal substances hitting our streets. Two persons have been arrested and are now currently assisting with our enquiries in custody."