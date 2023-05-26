News you can trust since 1877
Police seize illegal vaping products worth £65,000 from two Burnley shops

Illegal vaping products valued at around £65,000 were seized from two shops in Burnley town centre yesterday.
By Dominic Collis
Published 26th May 2023, 14:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 14:33 BST

Officers from Neighbourhood Policing and Immediate Response, together with Trading Standards officials visited the shops in a joint operation.

In the coming weeks, police will be carrying out spot checks on shops in the area as part of a programme to educate on the dangers on illegal vaping products.

The seized vaping productsThe seized vaping products
Police said they will take action against any premises selling illegal vaping products and selling to under-age children.