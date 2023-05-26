Police seize illegal vaping products worth £65,000 from two Burnley shops
Illegal vaping products valued at around £65,000 were seized from two shops in Burnley town centre yesterday.
By Dominic Collis
Published 26th May 2023, 14:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 14:33 BST
Officers from Neighbourhood Policing and Immediate Response, together with Trading Standards officials visited the shops in a joint operation.
In the coming weeks, police will be carrying out spot checks on shops in the area as part of a programme to educate on the dangers on illegal vaping products.
Police said they will take action against any premises selling illegal vaping products and selling to under-age children.