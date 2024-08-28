Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 200 cannabis plants were found and seized in Burnley and Rossendale last week as part of an ongoing operation into targeting and dismantling cannabis farms.

The operational activity targeted specific locations where intelligence had indicated the growth of cannabis plants. Three farms were located and dismantled, one on Holly Street in Burnley, one on Newchurch Road in Bacup and another on Westgate in Burnley.

Officers were attending to reports of a burglary at the Westgate location and when officers arrived on scene, they found the electricity meter had been bypassed and around 50 cannabis plants. Three people were arrested, a 35 year-old woman for burglary and drug driving from Burnley, a 35 year-old man and a 21 year-old man, both also from Burnley for burglary.

Sgt Victoria Bramley from Burnley Police said: “The cultivation of cannabis can cause misery for communities and often funds serious and organised crime.

“Tampering with the electricity supply to power these cannabis farms is dangerous, not just for the property but also for those living in neighbouring properties too.

“We will continue to crack down on those involved in cannabis cultivation and would urge anyone who notices anything suspicious, like screened-off windows, unusual amounts of heat coming from a property and strange smells or sounds to get in touch with us.”

If anyone has any information, please contact 101 or you can report online here Home - Lancashire Constabulary - Report Online

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.