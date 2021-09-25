Police seize drugs and weapons after stopping car in Burnley

Two man have been arrested after police found drugs and weapons in a car in Burnley.

By John Deehan
Saturday, 25th September 2021, 3:53 pm
A large quantity of Class A drugs, weapons and cash were seized by police

Officers stopped the car in the Windermere Avenue area of town this morning.

With the help of police dog Pirate they discovered a large amount of Class A drugs, cash and weapons.

The two men will be interviewed in due course.

People can report drug dealing in their area by calling 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.