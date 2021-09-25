Police seize drugs and weapons after stopping car in Burnley
Two man have been arrested after police found drugs and weapons in a car in Burnley.
Officers stopped the car in the Windermere Avenue area of town this morning.
With the help of police dog Pirate they discovered a large amount of Class A drugs, cash and weapons.
The two men will be interviewed in due course.
People can report drug dealing in their area by calling 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.