Police seeking man in connection to a gaming centre burglary

Do you know this man?

On Friday November 29th, Burnley police officers attended a burglary at Grayco Entertainment on Yorkshire Street where thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused and thousands of pounds worth of items were stolen.

Initial enquiries were conducted which identified one of the suspects responsible.

Police quickly located the suspect who was in possession of a small amount of the stolen property.

Daniel Shaw (39) has since been charged and remanded for burglary and remains in custody.

Today, officers have conducted further enquiries and located the remaining stolen goods at an address on Padgate Place, Burnley.

Another man has been arrested for handling stolen goods and is currently in custody awaiting interview.

In relation to this burglary, police would also like to speak to the man in the photo.