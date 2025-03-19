Police are appealing for information to help trace a man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Sean Cullen, who speaks with a Burnley accent, is described as 5ft 11in tall, slim, with blue eyes and short brown hair. He has a tattoo on his left arm that reads ‘Mum’ and another on his right arm that says ‘Dad.’

Cullen has known links to Nelson, Burnley, and Padiham, particularly around the town centre.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police by calling 101, quoting log 0666 of 7th September 2024.