News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police searching for wanted Burnley man for failing to appear at court

Officers are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of a wanted Burnley man.

By Laura Longworth
7 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Nov 2022, 4:18pm

Callum Parkinson (22) is wanted for failing to appear at court in connection with a burglary offence.He is described as white, of slim build, with tattoos on his neck, arms and hand.Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0744 of November 10.

Read More
Police appeal after man robbed at knifepoint in Burnley
Callum Parkinson (22) is wanted by Burnley Police for failing to appear at court in connection with a burglary offence.