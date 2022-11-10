Police searching for wanted Burnley man for failing to appear at court
Officers are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of a wanted Burnley man.
By Laura Longworth
7 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
10th Nov 2022, 4:18pm
Callum Parkinson (22) is wanted for failing to appear at court in connection with a burglary offence.He is described as white, of slim build, with tattoos on his neck, arms and hand.Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0744 of November 10.