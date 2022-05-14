Adam Later (38) who is described as white, 5ft 10in., of a slim to medium build, with curly brown hair and stubbled facial hair, was last seen in the Manchester Road area of the town at 2-14pm yesterday (May 13th). Police are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Adam is believed to be driving a green Land Rover Defender, which has the vehicle registration P24 HEY.

Police also want to speak to Adam in relation an allegation of assault.

A police spokesman said: “If anybody sees Adam or has information about his whereabouts, we would urge them not to approach him but to contact police as soon as possible, giving the location and a description of what he is wearing.

“We would also like to appeal to Adam directly to make contact with us or attend the nearest police station.”