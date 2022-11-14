Shortly before before 11am, on the canal above Yorkshire Street two men approached a man in his 40s and assaulted him before making threats to harm him.

They then stole the victim’s phone, cigarettes and around £220 in cash and made off in the direction of Thompson Park.

Police are keen to trace this man as they believe he may have witnessed part of a robbery

Police would like to speak to the men in these images as part of their inquiries but they have stressed that they are not suspected of any crime.

PC James Inglis, of Burnley Police, said: "The victim was minding his own business when he was assaulted, threatened and then robbed of several items. He has been left understandably shaken by this incident.

“Our enquiries are very much ongoing and we would now like to speak to the men in these images as we believe they may have witnessed some of the incident, or may have seen those responsible.

“If you recognise them, or think this may be you, please get in touch as soon as possible.” Anybody with information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log 499 of November 12th.

