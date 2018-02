Police are searching for a missing teenager from Nelson.

Deividas Kareta (15) is missing from an address in Nelson.

He is a white man, 5ft9in tall with short curly dark brown hair and wears spectacles.

He is believed to be wearing a dark blue jacket, light blue and white joggers and dark blue trainers.

If you have seen Deividas or have any information as to his whereabouts please contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log reference LC-20180202-0381.