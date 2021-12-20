Police renew appeal to identify man who keeps exposing himself to the public at Burnley beauty spot
Police in Burnley have renewed their appeal to help them identify a man who has been exposing himself to the public in a local beauty spot over the past couple of months.
Monday, 20th December 2021, 10:18 am
Monday, 20th December 2021, 10:20 am
Police are continuing to receive reports about the culprit, a young Asian male, who has been committing the act around the Netherwood Road and Rowley Lake areas.
CCTV inquiries are ongoing but if anyone recognises the male in the footage or have any information they are asked call police on 101 quoting the log 0738 of 19/12/2021.
Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can report this to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website https://orlo.uk/iiDX3.