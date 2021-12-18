Police release new images of stabbing suspect

Lee Hart

Police have released new images of a man they are continuing to search for after a serious assault in Burnley.

Lee Hart (38) is sought in connection with a stabbing in Clifton Street in the early hours of Thursday (December 16th) where the 43-year-old victim suffered a wound to the neck.

The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

The latest image we have of Hart, which shows him in Burnley at about 12-45pm on Thursday, shows him wearing blue jeans, black shoes and a poncho. He has short hair, a shaven ginger beard. He is tattooed with tattooed arms.

Hart is known to travel extensively across the UK and could be anywhere in the country, although current information suggests he is still in the Burnley area. He has been known to sleep rough and to beg for money.

Police are also concerned about Hart’s own welfare.

Det. Sgt Dave Bowler, of East CID, said: “We are continuing our efforts to trace Lee Hart and I hope releasing these images may help as we appeal for the public’s help in our efforts.

“This incident involved an extremely serious assault with a significant injury caused to the victim, who is still in hospital receiving treatment and we do believe that Hart could pose a risk to others or to himself.

“I would appeal to anyone who sees him or knows where he may be to get in touch. Please do not approach him but call the police.”

“I would also urge Lee himself to come forward and speak to us if he sees this appeal.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 0122 of December 16th