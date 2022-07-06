Officers were called to Beckenham Court at 6pm on Monday after a woman in her 40s suffered a non life threatening stab wound to her arm.

Stephen ( 56) is described as white, 6ft 2ins tall with short grey hair. He was last seen wearing black pants, a light-coloured top and a black jumper.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have released this updated image of Stephen Ormerod who they are keen to trace in connection to a stabbing in Burnley on Monday

Police have now released an updated image of him and said they still need to find him, despite reports circulating that he had been found.

A police spokesman said: “While we do want to speak to Stephen about the assault we are also concerned for his welfare and we would ask anyone who sees him or knows where he might be not to approach him but to contact police as a matter of urgency.”