Officers were called to Beckenham Court at 6pm on Monday after a woman in her 40s suffered a non life threatening stab wound to her arm.
Stephen ( 56) is described as white, 6ft 2ins tall with short grey hair. He was last seen wearing black pants, a light-coloured top and a black jumper.
Police have now released an updated image of him and said they still need to find him, despite reports circulating that he had been found.
A police spokesman said: “While we do want to speak to Stephen about the assault we are also concerned for his welfare and we would ask anyone who sees him or knows where he might be not to approach him but to contact police as a matter of urgency.”
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 1167 of July 4th. For immediate sightings please call 999.