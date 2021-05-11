Police release new CCTV images in connection to investigation into disorder incident in Burnley that resulted in nine arrests

Officers would like to speak to the man (pictured) as part of their inquiries.

They would also like to speak to a woman who they believe may have witnessed the disorder and could have information about what happened.

The incident occurred on Thurston Street at around 6pm on April 5th. Police were initially called to reports of antisocial behaviour, where approximately 30 youths were reported to be congregating and being abusive to residents. Officers attended the area and received further reports of an assault and an allegation of racial abuse.

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection to an anti-social behaviour incident inBurnley last month

An investigation was launched and nine people have since been arrested. They are an 18-year-old man, four girls aged 17, 16, 15 and 14 and boys aged 17, 16, 15 and 14, and all from Burnley.

All those arrested have since been released on bail, pending further inquiries.

DC Rik Clough, of Burnley Police, said: “We would like to thank those members of the public who responded to our first appeal and provided information that helped with our enquiries.

“We would now like to speak to the two people in the attached images and are asking anyone who recognises them to let us know.

“The man is being sought in connection with our investigation.

“We would also like to speak to the woman as we believe she may have witnessed some of the incident and may have information about what occurred.

“Alternatively if you have any other information about what happened, please get in touch with us.”