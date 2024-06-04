Police release CCTV still of man wanted in connection to violent disorder in Nelson
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have released a photograph of a man they want to speak to in connection with an investigation into violent disorder in Nelson.
The incident happened in Carlton Street, Nelson, at around 7-54pm on May 14th.
So far police have arrested four local men – aged 24, 26, 32 and 40 - on suspicion of violent disorder. They have all been released on bail as enquiries continue.
Anyone who recognises the man pictured is asked to email [email protected] or call 101. Quote log 1368 of 14th May 2024.