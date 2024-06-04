Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have released a photograph of a man they want to speak to in connection with an investigation into violent disorder in Nelson.

The incident happened in Carlton Street, Nelson, at around 7-54pm on May 14th.

So far police have arrested four local men – aged 24, 26, 32 and 40 - on suspicion of violent disorder. They have all been released on bail as enquiries continue.

