Police release CCTV footage of suspect following sexual assault outside Burnley General Hospital

By Dominic Collis
Published 19th Sep 2025, 14:04 BST
Police have released CCTV footage of the suspect in a sexual assault that took place outside Burnley General Hospital at the weekend.

As revealed earlier in the Burnley Express, a woman was sexually assaulted outside the hospital in Casterton Avenue on Saturday, September 13th, at around 3-30pm.

Police have now released footage of the suspect who can be seen riding a bike.

Police have released CCTV footage of a susepct they want to speak to in connection to a sexual assault outside Burnley General Teaching Hospital. Photo: Kelvin Stuttardplaceholder image
Police have released CCTV footage of a susepct they want to speak to in connection to a sexual assault outside Burnley General Teaching Hospital. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

A police spokesman said: “We take matters of this nature extremely seriously and our enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made at this stage. Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 830 of 13th September 2025.”

East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust has said it has added extra security patrols with extra security staff to the hospital during the last week.

The Trust has also said that the security team are always happy to walk colleagues or patients and visitors to their car if they feel safer, especially at night.

