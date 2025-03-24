Police release CCTV footage of man wanted in connection with assaulting female police officer

Police have released CCTV footage as part of an urgent appeal to locate Kevin King Yates and Reece Murgatroyd, who are both wanted in connection with the assault of a female officer.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The footage, taken from a convenience store on Briercliffe Road, Burnley, on Friday evening, shows King Yates inside the shop before leaving and getting into a grey Audi Q7, driven by Murgatroyd.

Police want to speak to both men following an incident that took place in an alleyway behind Reed Avenue, Great Harwood, between 8-05 am and 8-15 am on Thursday, where a female police officer was repeatedly punched in the face and kicked while on the floor. Fortunately, she was not seriously injured. The suspects then fled towards Queen Street and Clayton Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin King Yates (also known as Damian Hard) pictured in a convenience store in Briercliffe Road, Burnley, on Friday evening.

Who police are looking for

Kevin King Yates (also known as Damian Hard), 31, is also wanted on recall to prison and in connection with perverting the course of justice and threats to cause damage. He is 5ft 11, currently wears a brown toupee, and has a heavily tattooed lower leg and a Las Vegas-themed sleeve tattoo on one arm.

Reece Murgatroyd, 26, is also wanted for an aggravated burglary. He is 5ft 7, slim, and has a Burnley FC badge tattoo on his right calf.

Public warning and appeal

Reece Murgatroyd

Both men are aware they are wanted, and police are urging the public not to approach them but instead to call 999 immediately if they are seen.

For non-urgent sightings, contact police via 101, quoting log 1168 of March 19, 2025.