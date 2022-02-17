Police recover £5k worth of guttering after stolen car found in Nelson area
Two men were questioned on suspicion of theft after a car, stolen in Blackburn, was spotted in the Nelson area and £5k worth of guttering was recovered from the vehicle.
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 9:58 am
Updated
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 10:00 am
Lancashire Police sprang into action at around 12.30pm yesterday after receiving a report of a theft from an address in Blackburn
After some proactive police work a vehicle was spotted in the Nelson area and stopped by officers from the Tac Ops team. After the guttering was recovered two men from Bradford were arrested. They have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.
Yesterday morning Tac Ops proactively stopped a stolen BMW X5 in Nelson and two men were arrested on suspicion of theft and are currently in custody.