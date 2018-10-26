Police reassure public as hunt for Burnley machete man continues

Police have reassured the public as they continue to search for a man seen wielding a machete in Burnley town centre today.

As reported earlier by the Burnley Express, police have launched an investigation after a man was seen carrying a machete and threatening people with the weapon in Market Promenade.

Police were called around 11-15am following reports from the public of the threats.

A police spokesman said: "Officers attended the scene and attempted to locate the man.

"No-one was injured during the incident.

"A suspect has been identified and enquiries are on-going to locate him.

"We would like to reassure people this is an isolated incident and patrols have been increased in the area."