Police raids in Nelson and Brierfield: Four charged with drug supply offences

Police have carried out a series of warrants in Nelson and Brierfield.

Officers raided a number of addresses in Nelson and Brierfield and made eight arrests as part of Operation Warrior. During the warrants drugs, cash and mobile phones were seized.

Police have now charged four people with drug supply offences and will be making further enquiries.

Local Chief Inspector for Pendle, Rick Ogdin said: “Operation Warrior is our response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire. Through this operation we aim to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime and associated issues such as drug supply, exploitation and fraud.

“We will continue to work closely with our partners and the local community through our Prosper Partnership to make Nelson and Brierfield a better place to live, work and visit.

“If you know something, do something. You can report to us by calling 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers. In an emergency, always call 999.”

Clive Grunshaw, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire said: “Operation Warrior has my continued backing in the fight against organised crime gangs attempting to operate here in Lancashire.

“Our officers work day and night to remove drugs from our streets and safeguard vulnerable people.

“Through our 'clear, hold, build' strategy, we are tackling crime and protecting local areas, ultimately enabling partners to strengthen communities, not just in Brierfield, but across the county. This approach is a key part of our commitment to combating serious violent crime, a key priority in my Police and Crime Plan for Lancashire.”

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.